July 3 (Reuters) - Invent Medic Sweden AB:

* INVENT MEDIC’S PRODUCT EFEMIA BLADDER SUPPORT INCLUDED IN SWEDISH ONLINE PHARMACY APOTEA’S ASSORTMENT

* COMPANY HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH SWEDISH ONLINE PHARMACY APOTEA FOR INCLUSION OF PRODUCT EFEMIA BLADDER SUPPORT IN APOTEA’S ASSORTMENT

* EFEMIA WILL BECOME AVAILABLE TO BUY ON APOTEA.SE DURING SUMMER.