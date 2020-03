BRIEF-Inventis Ltd Updates On Covid-19 Response

March 19 (Reuters) - Inventis Ltd:

* UPDATE ON COVID-19 RESPONSE

* Q1 REVENUE IS IMPACTED BY IN EXCESS OF 25% IN SOME CERTAIN PARTS OF BUSINESS

* TAKEN DECISION TO POSTPONE ALL NEW UNPLANNED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROJECTS

* COMMENCING FROM 18TH MARCH, ALL SENIOR MANAGEMENT, INCLUDING MD, AND VOLUNTARY AGREEABLE STAFF TAKING 20% CUT IN SALARY AND FEES FOR MARCH

* TO POSTPONE ALL NEW UNPLANNED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROJECTS, UNTIL SUCH TIME AS BOARD DECIDES OTHERWISE

* STAFF WILL BE ENCOURAGED TO TAKE PAID AND LONG SERVICE LEAVE DURING APRIL 2020

* CURRENT LEVEL OF IMPOSED WORLDWIDE FLIGHT & TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS WILL HAVE IMPACT ON TIMING OF CONVERSION OF CURRENT PIPELINE IN H2 FY2020

* CONSIDERING CURRENT PROPOSAL TO INTRODUCE UNDERWRITTEN CONVERTIBLE NOTES ISSUE