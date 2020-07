BRIEF-Inventiva Announces Estimated IPO Price In US

July 9 (Reuters) - Inventiva SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY FILING OF AN AMENDED REGISTRATION STATEMENT, INCLUDING AN ESTIMATED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE RANGE

* OFFERING PRICE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $13.40 AND $15.40 PER ADS, OR BETWEEN €11.84 AND €13.60 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* SHARES TO BE OFFERED IN THE US AND OUTSIDE OF THE US

* TO ISSUE AND SELL A TOTAL OF 7,478,261 ORDINARY SHARES OF THE COMPANY IN IPO OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES (“ADS”)

* INTENDS TO GRANT UNDERWRITERS A 30-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL ADS AND/OR ORDINARY SHARES IN AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF UP TO 15%

* THE ADS AND/OR ORDINARY SHARES WILL BE ISSUED THROUGH A CAPITAL INCREASE WITHOUT SHAREHOLDERS’ PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

* TO USE AROUND $85 MILLION PROCEEDS TO COMPLETE PREPARATIONS FOR AND INITIATE A PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL OF LANIFIBRANOR FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH NASH

* TO USE AROUND $30 MILLION TO COMPLETE A PLANNED PHASE IB/II CLINICAL TRIAL OF ODIPARCIL IN A PEDIATRIC POPULATION WITH MPS VI

* TO USE AROUND $5 MILLION TO ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT OF HIPPO PATHWAY SIGNALING PROGRAM AND OTHER PRE-CLINICAL PROGRAMS

* TO USE REMAINDER FOR WORKING CAPITAL AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)