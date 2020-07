BRIEF-Inventiva Announces Temporary Trading Halt Of Its Ordinary Shares

July 10 (Reuters) - INVENTIVA SA:

* INVENTIVA ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY TRADING HALT OF ITS ORDINARY SHARES ON EURONEXT PARIS

* TRADING OF ITS ORDINARY SHARES ON REGULATED MARKET OF EURONEXT IN PARIS (“EURONEXT PARIS”) WILL BE TEMPORARILY HALTED, AT COMPANY’S REQUEST, FROM OPENING OF MARKET AT 9:00 AM CET

* TRADING HALT TAKES PLACE IN CONTEXT OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMPANY ON NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET

* THIS SUSPENSION WILL BE EFFECTIVE UNTIL A NEW COMMUNICATION IS RELEASED BY COMPANY

* TRADING ON REGULATED MARKET OF EURONEXT PARIS IS EXPECTED TO RESUME TODAY, JULY 10, 2020, AT APPROXIMATELY 3:30 PM CET