July 10 (Reuters) - Inventiva SA:

* INVENTIVA ANNOUNCES THE PRICING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING ON THE NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET

* INVENTIVA SA - AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS AMOUNT IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $107.7 MILLION

* INVENTIVA SA - PRICING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING ON NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET BY WAY OF A CAPITAL INCREASE OF 7,478,261 NEW ORDINARY SHARES