April 3 (Reuters) - INVENTIVA SA:

* ANNOUNCES A U.S. PHASE II INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED STUDY WITH LANIFIBRANOR ON NON-ALCOHOLIC FATTY LIVER DISEASE IN PATIENTS WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES

* TRIAL SHOULD BEGIN IN Q2/Q3 2018 DEPENDING ON FDA APPROVAL OF LANIFIBRANOR IND FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)