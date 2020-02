BRIEF-Inventiva Completes Capital Increase Of 15 Million Euros

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Inventiva SA:

* INVENTIVA COMPLETES A CAPITAL INCREASE OF €15 M SUBSCRIBED BY EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS

* NEW FINANCING WILL ENABLE COMPANY TO EXTEND ITS CASH RUNWAY TO END OF Q2 2021

* CAPITAL INCREASE SUBSCRIBED BY BVF PARTNERS L.P., NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES (NEA), NOVO HOLDINGS A/S, AND SOFINNOVA PARTNERS

* CAPITAL RAISED AT CLOSING PRICE OF FEBRUARY 6, 2020 WITHOUT DISCOUNT

* INVENTIVA SA CONSIDERS THAT THIS CAPITAL INCREASE WILL ENABLE COMPANY TO EXTEND ITS CASH RUNWAY FROM MIDDLE OF Q1 OF 2021 TO END OF Q2 OF 2021.

* ISSUANCE OF 3,778,338 NEW SHARES WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 0.01 EACH FOR SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF EUR 3.97 EACH (INCLUDING PREMIUM)

* FOLLOWING SETTLEMENT AND DELIVERY EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON FEBRUARY 11, 2020, INVENTIVA’S SHARE CAPITAL WILL AMOUNT TO EUR 306,877.50 DIVIDED INTO 30 687 750 SHARES

* NEW SHARES WILL BE FUNGIBLE WITH EXISTING SHARES OF COMPANY AND WILL BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON REGULATED MARKET OF EURONEXT PARIS