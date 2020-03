BRIEF-Inventiva Completes Patient Visits For Phase IIb Clinical Study With Lanifibranor

March 17 (Reuters) - INVENTIVA SA:

* ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF PATIENT VISITS FOR ITS PHASE IIB CLINICAL STUDY WITH LANIFIBRANOR IN NASH

* ALL BIOPSIES HAVE BEEN ANALYSED BY CENTRAL HEPATOLOGIST AND PUBLICATION OF STUDY HEAD-LINE RESULTS IS PLANNED IN JUNE 2020, IN LINE WITH COMPANY’S EXPECTATIONS

* LAST PATIENT BIOPSY WAS PERFORMED IN FEBRUARY AND LAST SAFETY VISIT TOOK PLACE IN UNITED STATES ON MARCH 16, 2020

* WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO PUBLISHING THE HEAD-LINE RESULTS IN THE NEXT FEW MONTHS, WHICH, IF POSITIVE, WILL SUPPORT THE LAUNCH OF THE PIVOTAL PHASE III STUDY WITH LANIFIBRANOR - COFOUNDER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)