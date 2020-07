July 6 (Reuters) - Inventiva SA:

* AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS STOOD AT EUR 52.2 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 46.9 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* BELIEVES CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATING ACTIVITIES INTO Q3 OF 2021

* NET CASH FLOW AMOUNTED TO EUR 16.4 MILLION IN SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 COMPARED TO (EUR 19.6) MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)