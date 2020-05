May 14 (Reuters) - Inventiva SA:

* Q1 REVENUE 100,000 EUR VERSUS 1.0 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* AT MARCH 31, 2020, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS STOOD AT EUR 46.9 MILLION, VS EUR 35.8 MILLION AS AT DEC 31, 2019

* NET CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES AMOUNTED TO EUR 14.6 MILLION IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2020

* FINANCING EXPECTED TO EXTEND COMPANY’S CASH RUNWAY UNTIL END OF Q2 OF 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)