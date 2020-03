BRIEF-Inventiva FY Net Loss Narrows To 30.2 Million Euros

March 10 (Reuters) - INVENTIVA SA:

* 2019 FULL-YEAR RESULTS: SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS IN NASH, MPS VI AND PSORIASIS, AND EXTENDED CASH RUNWAY

* AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2019, COMPANY’S CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AMOUNTED TO EUR 35.8 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 35.3 MILLION AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND EUR 56.7 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2018

* IN 2019, INVENTIVA’S REVENUES MORE THAN DOUBLED, REACHING EUR 7.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 3.2 MILLION IN 2018

* OTHER RECURRING OPERATING REVENUES AMOUNTED TO EUR 4.3 MILLION IN 2019, VERSUS EUR 4.9 MILLION IN 2018, DOWN 11.5%

* INVENTIVA’S NET LOSS CAME TO - EUR 30.2 MILLION IN 2019, COMPARED WITH A LOSS OF - EUR 33.6 MILLION IN 2018

* LANIFIBRANOR: CONFIRMATION OF PUBLICATION OF RESULTS OF PHASE IIB NATIVE CLINICAL STUDY EVALUATING LANIFIBRANOR IN NASH IN H1 2020 FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF PATIENT RECRUITMENT

* ABBV-157: ENROLLMENT OF FIRST PSORIASIS PATIENT IN CLINICAL STUDY LED BY ABBVIE AND RECEIPT OF A EUR 3.5 M MILESTONE PAYMENT EARLIER THAN EXPECTED

* EXTENSION OF CASH RUNWAY UNTIL END OF Q2 2021

* ODIPARCIL: PUBLICATION OF POSITIVE RESULTS OF PHASE IIA IMPROVES CLINICAL STUDY EVALUATING ODIPARCIL IN MPS VI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)