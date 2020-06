June 15 (Reuters) - INVENTIVA SA:

* INVENTIVA’S LANIFIBRANOR MEETS THE PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS IN THE PHASE IIB NATIVE CLINICAL TRIAL IN NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS (NASH

* LANIFIBRANOR ALSO MET KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

* POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS SUPPORT DECISION TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF LANIFIBRANOR AND ENTER INTO PIVOTAL PHASE III DEVELOPMENT