BRIEF-Inventiva Launches Capital Increase Of About EUR 30 Million

April 12 (Reuters) - INVENTIVA SA:

* INVENTIVA LAUNCHES A CAPITAL INCREASE TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY €30 MILLION

* RESERVED OFFERING WILL COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FINALIZED BEFORE MARKET TOMORROW, SUBJECT TO ACCELERATION OR EXTENSION AT ANY TIME

* CAPITAL INCREASE BY MEANS OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT RESERVED TO A SPECIFIED CATEGORY OF INVESTORS

* NET PROCEEDS ARE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE COMPANY WITH CASH RUNWAY BASED ON ON-GOING PROGRAMMES TO MID-2020