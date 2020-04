BRIEF-Inventiva Provides Business Update In Context Of COVID-19 Pandemic

April 7 (Reuters) - INVENTIVA SA:

* INVENTIVA PROVIDES A CORPORATE BUSINESS UPDATE IN CONTEXT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* PUBLICATION OF TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE IIB NATIVE CLINICAL TRIAL FOR LANIFIBRANOR IN NASH ON TRACK FOR JUNE 2020

* STRONG CASH POSITION WITH CASH RUNWAY UNTIL END OF Q2 2021, BEYOND NEXT ANTICIPATED KEY CLINICAL MILESTONES OF COMPANY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AS OF TODAY, NO EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN INFECTED WITH COVID-19 TO KNOWLEDGE OF COMPANY

* CASH POSITION AMOUNTED TO EUR 35.8 MILLION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2019, COMBINED WITH EUR 15.0 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE COMPLETED IN FEBRUARY 2020

* INVENTIVA CANNOT EXCLUDE A DELAY IN SELECTION OF A PRE-CLINICAL CANDIDATE FOR ITS YAP-TEAD PROGRAM

* IT IS TOO EARLY FOR COMPANY TO BE ABLE TO PROPERLY ASSESS IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON TIMING OF YAP-TEAD PROGRAM