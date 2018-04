BRIEF-Inventiva Raises Capital Increase of 35.5 Million Euros

April 13 (Reuters) - Inventiva SA:

* INVENTIVA RAISES €35.5 MILLION THROUGH A CAPITAL INCREASE WITH EUROPEAN AND US INVESTORS

* INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS CAPITAL INCREASE AS FOLLOWS

* TO USE EUR 12 MILLION TO ENSURE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF ODIPARCIL

* TO USE NET PROCEEDS; EUR 3.5 MILLION TO ENSURE DEVELOPMENT OF ON-GOING DISCOVERY PROGRAMMES

* EUR 16 MILLION TO ENSURE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF LANIFIBRANOR

* EXPECTED TO PROVIDE COMPANY WITH A CASH RUNWAY BASED ON ON-GOING PROGRAMMES TO MID-2020

* ISSUED 5,572,500 NEW SHARES WITH A PAR VALUE OF EUR 0.01 AT A PRICE OF EUR 6.37 PER SHARE

* AND WILL USE REMAINDER TO FINANCE OTHER CORPORATE PURPOSES

* ISSUE PRICE OF NEW SHARES REPRESENTED A DISCOUNT OF 20% TO 3 DAY VOLUME WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE PRECEDING PRICING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)