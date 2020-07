July 6 (Reuters) - Inventiva SA:

* INVENTIVA SA SEES U.S. IPO OF UP TO 7.5 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES - SEC FILING

* INVENTIVA SA - TO USE ABOUT $85 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO COMPLETE PREPARATIONS FOR AND INITIATE PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL OF LANIFIBRANOR Source text : (bit.ly/31PC4aj) Further company coverage: