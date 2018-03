March 28 (Reuters) - INVENTIVA SA:

* LANIFIBRANOR CARCINOGENICITY STUDIES: PROGRESSING AS PLANNED

* LANIFIBRANOR CARCINOGENICITY STUDIES: INTERIM RESULTS IN RATS INDICATE NO COMPOUND RELATED URINARY BLADDER TUMORS

* 104-WEEK IN-LIFE PERIOD COMPLETED

* FINAL PEER-REVIEWED RESULTS EXPECTED FOR BOTH SPECIES BY END OF Q2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)