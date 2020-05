BRIEF-Inventiva Secures EUR 10 Mln State-Guaranteed Loan Facility

May 19 (Reuters) - Inventiva SA:

* INVENTIVA SECURES EUR 10.0 M NON-DILUTIVE LOAN FACILITY GUARANTEED BY FRENCH STATE IN CONTEXT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* THIS LOAN IS GUARANTEED UP TO 90% BY FRENCH STATE AND HAS AN INITIAL MATURITY OF 12 MONTHS, WITH A 5-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION DECIDED BY INVENTIVA (UP TO MAY 2026)

* DOES NOT CURRENTLY HAVE ANY OTHER INDEBTEDNESS FOR BORROWED MONEY

* THIS NEW FINANCING ENABLES COMPANY TO BENEFIT FROM SUPPORT OF BPIFRANCE, CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CHAMPAGNE- BOURGOGNE AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE