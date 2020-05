May 25 (Reuters) - INVENTIVA SA:

* INVENTIVA SECURES A NEW PATENT FOR LANIFIBRANOR IN CHINA EXPANDING THE PROTECTION OF ITS LEAD PRODUCT CANDIDATE

* PATENT EXPANDS THE EXISTING PATENT PORTFOLIO FOR LANIFIBRANOR IN THE WORLD’S SECOND LARGEST PHARMACEUTICAL MARKET

* NEW PATENT GRANTED BY CNIPA DIRECTED AT USE OF LANIFIBRANOR FOR TREATMENT OF SEVERAL FIBROTIC DISEASES, INCLUDING NASH, AND EXPIRES IN JUNE 2035 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)