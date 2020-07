July 6 (Reuters) - INVENTIVA SA:

* INVENTIVA ANNOUNCES THE DECISION BY THE INVESTIGATOR TO REDUCE THE NUMBER OF PATIENTS IN THE ONGOING PHASE II TRIAL EVALUATING LANIFIBRANOR IN TYPE 2 DIABETES PATIENTS (T2DM) WITH NON-ALCOHOLIC FATTY LIVER DISEASE (NAFLD)

* PHASE II TRIAL RESULTS ARE EXPECTED IN 2021

* NUMBER OF PATIENTS TO BE RECRUITED IN TRIAL EVALUATING LANIFIBRANOR IN PATIENTS WITH T2DM AND NAFLD HAS BEEN REDUCED TO 34 (VERSUS 64 INITIALLY) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)