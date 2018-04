April 27 (Reuters) - Inventronics Ltd:

* INVENTRONICS ANNOUNCES 2017 ANNUAL AND Q4 FINANCIAL RESULTS; AND 2018 Q1 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE C$1.135 MILLION VERSUS C$1.009 MILLION

* Q1 2018 LOSS PER SHARE 2.1 CENTS , Q1 2018 REVENUE OF $752,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: