Feb 1 (Reuters) - PTWP SA:

* INVENTUM 20 FIZ LOWERS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 8.49% FROM 17.12% IN SHARE SALE TRANSACTION

* INVENTUM 20 FIZ RESPONDED TO CO'S OFFER RELATED TO ITS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME