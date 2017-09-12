FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Inventure Foods announces sale of its Frozen division
September 12, 2017 / 8:24 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Inventure Foods announces sale of its Frozen division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Inventure Foods Inc

* Inventure Foods announces strategic sale of its Frozen division

* Inventure Foods Inc - Deal for ‍$50.0 million​

* Inventure Foods - ‍Proceeds from transaction, net of transaction costs, to be used to repay in full indebtedness under company’s revolving credit facility​

* Inventure Foods - Agreement for sale of frozen business including Rader Farms and Willamette Valley Fruit Company brands to Oregon Potato Company​

* Inventure Foods - ‍Does not intend to comment further regarding strategic, financial review until board approves specific action/ concludes its review​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

