BRIEF-Inventure Foods to be acquired by Utz Quality Foods

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Inventure Foods Inc
* Inventure Foods, Inc. to be acquired by Utz Quality Foods, LLC
* Inventure Foods Inc - deal for approximately $165 million
* Inventure Foods Inc - Utz has agreed to acquire all of company’s outstanding shares of common stock in an all-cash transaction
* Inventure Foods-an indirect unit of Utz will commence tender offer to buy all of outstanding shares of co’s stock at a price of $4.00 per share in cash
* Inventure Foods- deal includes assumption of about $75 million of debt, debt-like items, net of cash, about $8 million of estimated closing costs, among others