April 9 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd:

* INVESCO EXPANDS ITS ABILITY TO MEET CLIENT NEEDS BY COMPLETING ITS ACQUISITION OF GUGGENHEIM INVESTMENTS’ ETF BUSINESS

* INVESCO’S ETF ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT TOTAL MORE THAN $215.3 BILLION GLOBALLY AS OF FEB. 28, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: