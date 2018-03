BRIEF-Invesco Ltd. Announces February 28, 2018 Assets Under Management

March 12 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd:

* INVESCO LTD. ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY 28, 2018 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

* INVESCO LTD - ‍PRELIMINARY AVERAGE TOTAL AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH FEBRUARY 28 WERE $954.4 BILLION​

* INVESCO - PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM) OF $945.4 BILLION, A DECREASE OF 2.8% MONTH OVER MONTH

* INVESCO LTD - ‍PRELIMINARY AVERAGE ACTIVE AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH FEBRUARY 28 WERE $750.4 BILLION​

