a day ago
August 11, 2017 / 8:30 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Invesco Ltd & Invesco Finance PLC entered into a 5-yr unsecured $1.5 bln 4th amended and restated credit agreement- SEC Filing

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd

* Invesco Ltd - co and its indirect unit Invesco Finance PLC entered into a five-year unsecured $1.5 billion fourth amended and restated credit agreement

* Invesco says credit agreement amends and restates an existing $1.25 billion third amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of August 7, 2015‍​

* Invesco says amounts borrowed under the credit agreement are repayable at maturity on August 11, 2022 - sec filing

* Invesco - ‍co may elect to increase aggregate principal amount of commitments under credit agreement to a maximum amount of $2 billion​ Source text: (bit.ly/2uxOQ9L) Further company coverage:

