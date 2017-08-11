BRIEF-Invesco Ltd & Invesco Finance PLC entered into a 5-yr unsecured $1.5 bln 4th amended and restated credit agreement- SEC Filing

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd

* Invesco Ltd - co and its indirect unit Invesco Finance PLC entered into a five-year unsecured $1.5 billion fourth amended and restated credit agreement

* Invesco says credit agreement amends and restates an existing $1.25 billion third amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of August 7, 2015‍​

* Invesco says amounts borrowed under the credit agreement are repayable at maturity on August 11, 2022 - sec filing

* Invesco - ‍co may elect to increase aggregate principal amount of commitments under credit agreement to a maximum amount of $2 billion​