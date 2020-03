BRIEF-Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Provides Update On Status Of Financing Arrangements As Of March 23, 2020 And Delays Payment Of Quarterly Dividends

March 24 (Reuters) - Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc:

* INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON STATUS OF FINANCING ARRANGEMENTS AS OF MARCH 23, 2020 AND DELAYS PAYMENT OF QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS

* INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL - ON MARCH 23, NOTIFIED FINANCING COUNTERPARTIES THAT IT WAS NOT IN POSITION TO FUND MARGIN CALLS THAT IT GOT ON MARCH 23

* INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL - DIDN’T EXPECT TO BE IN POSITION TO FUND ANTICIPATED VOLUME OF FUTURE MARGIN CALLS UNDER FINANCING ARRANGEMENTS IN NEAR TERM

* INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC - CANNOT PREDICT WHETHER FINANCING COUNTERPARTIES WILL ENTER INTO A FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT, TIMING OF ANY SUCH AGREEMENT

* INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL - TO DELAY PAYMENT OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDENDS ON CO’S COMMON STOCK

* INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL - WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE LIQUIDITY SITUATION & PLANS TO PROVIDE UPDATES REGARDING NEW PAYMENT DATES

* INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL - ENGAGED ALSTON & BIRD LLP AS LEGAL COUNSEL AND FTI LLC AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR IN CONNECTION WITH FINANCINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: