April 9, 2018 / 6:50 AM / in 5 hours

BRIEF-Invesco Office J-Reit to acquire properties for 60 bln yen and to issue new units and to take out loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9(Reuters) - Invesco Office J-Reit Inc

* Says it will acquire four properties for 60 billion yen in total, on May 1

* Says it will take out loans of 33.2 billion yen in total on May 1, to fund the property acquisition

* Says it will issue 2.1 million new units through public offering, and will issue 51,900 new units through private placement

* Proceeds to be mainly used for property acquisition and loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/W2r2kg ; goo.gl/KxEsCU ; goo.gl/r6jFsY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

