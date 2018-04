BRIEF-Invesco Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.62

April 26 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd:

* INVESCO REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.66 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $1,355.8 MILLION VERSUS $1,192.6 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $977.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM) AT MARCH 31, 2018, WERE $934.2 BILLION, A DECREASE OF $3.4 BILLION DURING Q1

* LONG-TERM NET INFLOWS WERE $0.3 BILLION AND TOTAL NET INFLOWS WERE $0.3 BILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER

* QTRLY NET REVENUES $958.0 MILLION VERSUS $867.1 MILLION

* INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 3.4% TO $0.30