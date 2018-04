BRIEF-Invesco to step down as manager of Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income trust

April 23 (Reuters) - Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd :

* INVESCO PERPETUAL ENHANCED INCOME - RECEIVED LETTER FROM INVESCO FUND MANAGERS LIMITED STATING THEY INTEND TO STEP DOWN AS INVESTMENT MANAGER OF CO

* INVESCO PERPETUAL ENHANCED INCOME - BOARD WROTE TO INVESCO FUND MANAGERS THAT FURTHER DISCUSSIONS WILL BE REQUIRED IN RESPECT OF TRANSITIONAL PERIOD

* INVESCO PERPETUAL ENHANCED INCOME LTD - BOARD WILL INITIATE A PROCESS, THROUGH JPMORGAN CAZENOVE, TO SEEK PROPOSALS FROM POTENTIAL MANAGERS