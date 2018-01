BRIEF-Invesque Continues Growth With Acquisition Of Newly Developed Facility In Texas

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Invesque Inc:

* INVESQUE CONTINUES GROWTH WITH ACQUISITION OF NEWLY DEVELOPED FACILITY IN TEXAS

* INVESQUE - ‍ BOUGHT POST-ACUTE TRANSITIONAL CARE FACILITY LOCATED IN ROUND ROCK, TEXAS FROM MAINSTREET PROPERTY GROUP, FOR ABOUT $22.8 MILLION​

* INVESQUE - ‍ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CO‘S ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS​

* INVESQUE INC - ‍FUNDED TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF ASSUMPTION OF DEBT AND CASH ON HAND​