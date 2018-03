BRIEF-Invesque Establishes Medical Office Building Platform With US$142 Mln Acquisition Of Mohawk Medical Properties REIT

March 2 (Reuters) - Invesque Inc:

* INVESQUE ESTABLISHES MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDING PLATFORM WITH US$142 MILLION ACQUISITION OF MOHAWK MEDICAL PROPERTIES REIT

* INVESQUE INC - ACQUISITION OF PROPERTIES EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO AFFO EARNINGS PER SHARE

* INVESQUE INC - ON CLOSING, MOHAWK REALTY ADVISORS AND ITS AFFILIATES TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ASSET AND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT FOR PROPERTIES​

* INVESQUE INC - ‍DEAL WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF NEW DEBT, CASH ON HAND, AND AN ISSUANCE OF COMPANY'S COMMON SHARES​