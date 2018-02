Feb 20 (Reuters) - Investa Office Fund:

* ‍HY REVENUES FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES DOWN 8.0% TO $98.1 M​LN

* HY ‍ NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS DOWN 32.5 PERCENT TO $151.2 MILLION ​

* ‍INTERIM DISTRIBUTIONS OF 10.15 CENTS PER UNIT ​

* ‍HY FFO PER UNIT OF 15.3 CENTS ​

* JUNE 2018 FORECAST EARNINGS GUIDANCE (BASED ON FFO) IS 30.3 CENTS PER UNIT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: