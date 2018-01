Jan 25 (Reuters) - Investar Holding Corp:

* ANNOUNCES RECORD REVENUES FOLLOWING SECOND ACQUISITION IN 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25

* ‍ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE IN Q4 OF 2017 WAS $0.34 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 TOTALED $16.9 MILLION, UP 8.5% FROM PREVIOUS QUARTER