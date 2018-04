April 16 (Reuters) - INVESTCORP BANK:

* ACQUIRES MODERN OFFICE CAMPUS IN STUTTGART, GERMANY FOR APPROXIMATELY 80 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS TOGETHER WITH CONTINUUM CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, IT HAS PURCHASED BÜROCAMPUS WANGEN FROM BEOS CORPORATE REAL ESTATE FUND GERMANY I Source: (bit.ly/2qCeVE1) Further company coverage: