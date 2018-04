April 29 (Reuters) - INVESTCORP BANK:

* MOHAMMED AL-SHROOGI INTENDS TO RETIRE AS CO-CEO EFFECTIVE AUGUST 2018

* AL-SHROOGI WILL REMAIN WITH FIRM AS A SENIOR ADVISOR

* HAZEM BEN-GACEM WILL JOIN AS CO-CEO

* DANIEL LOPEZ-CRUZ WILL SUCCEED BEN-GACEM AS HEAD OF EUROPEAN CORPORATE INVESTMENT TEAM