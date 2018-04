April 6 (Reuters) - Investec Australia Property Fund :

* CONTRACT WITH LOGOS PROPERTIES FOR HYDRIVE NO.1 TRUST TO BUY WAREHOUSE, DISTRIBUTION FACILITY FOR AUD 19.5 MILLION

* DEAL PRICE, COSTS TO BE FUNDED BY SYNDICATED DEBT FACILITY WITH WESTPAC BANKING, AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING

* ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE TO FUND FROM A DISTRIBUTION PERSPECTIVE