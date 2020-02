Feb 7 (Reuters) - Investec PLC:

* INVESTEC PLC - AGM UPDATE STATEMENT

* INVESTEC - AGREED TO START PROCESS OF MANDATORY AUDIT FIRM ROTATION BY ROTATING OFF ONE OF JOINT AUDITORS FROM MARCH 2021 YEAR-END AT EARLIEST

* INVESTEC - COMPETITIVE TENDER PROCESS TO BE PUT IN PLACE IN ADVANCE OF ROTATIONS ALLOWING FOR SEAMLESS TRANSITION AND MAINTAINING AUDIT QUALITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: