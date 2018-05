BRIEF-Investec Property Fund Announces Investment In Pan-European Logistics Property Portfolio

May 2 (Reuters) - Investec Property Fund Ltd:

* INVESTEC PROPERTY FUND - UNIT REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A 42.9% INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF 22 LOGISTICS PROPERTIES

* INVESTEC PROPERTY FUND LTD - ACQUIRED INTEREST IN LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED ACROSS EUROPE FOR AN INITIAL EQUITY INVESTMENT OF EUR 74.2 MILLION

* INVESTEC PROPERTY FUND LTD - WILL BE INVESTING ALONGSIDE FUNDS AND OTHER SEGREGATED MANDATES MANAGED BY ARES MANAGEMENT, L.P. OR ITS AFFILIATE