BRIEF-Investec Says ‍FY Revenue Expected To Be Ahead Of Prior Year​

March 16 (Reuters) - Investec Plc:

* ‍FY REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE AHEAD OF PRIOR YEAR​

* ‍IMPAIRMENTS IN FY ARE EXPECTED TO BE AHEAD OF PRIOR YEAR​

* ‍OVER LAST YEAR BREXIT AND POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY HAS CONTINUED TO IMPACT CORPORATE AND CONSUMER CONFIDENCE IN UK AND IN SOUTH AFRICA​

* ‍SPECIALIST BANKING BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO REPORT FY RESULTS BEHIND PRIOR YEAR​

* ‍FOR PERIOD 31 MARCH 2017 TO FEB 28 THIRD PARTY AUM INCREASED 9.1% TO GBP164.5 BILLION - INCREASE OF 8.0% ON A CURRENCY NEUTRAL BASIS​

* CORE LOANS AND ADVANCES INCREASED 11.7% TO GBP25.4 BILLION - INCREASE OF 9.5% ON A CURRENCY NEUTRAL BASIS FOR PERIOD 31 MARCH 2017 TO 28 FEB 2018​

* ‍FOR YEAR TO 31 MARCH FOR BOTH INVESTEC PLC AND INVESTEC LIMITED O CAPITAL RATIOS ARE EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN TARGET TOTAL CAPITAL ADEQUACY RANGE​

* ‍CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS (DEPOSITS) INCREASED 5.5% TO GBP30.7 BILLION - INCREASE OF 3.4% ON CURRENCY NEUTRAL BASIS FOR PERIOD 31 MARCH 2017 TO 28 FEB 2018​

* ‍FY OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR​