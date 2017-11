BRIEF-Investec says H1 net interest income of 364.3 mln pounds

Nov 16 (Reuters) - INVESTEC:

* H1 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 364.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 313.5 MILLION STG YEAR AGO ‍​

* H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 326.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 290.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO ‍​

* ‍DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF 10.5 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE (2016: 10.0 PENCE)​

* H1 ONGOING OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED 10.5% TO GBP347.5 MILLION (2016: GBP314.5 MILLION) - AN INCREASE OF 0.9% ON A CURRENCY NEUTRAL BASIS​

* H1 ‍ONGOING ADJUSTED EPS BEFORE GOODWILL, ACQUIRED INTANGIBLES AND NON-OPERATING ITEMS INCREASED 14.8% FROM 25.7 PENCE TO 29.5 PENCE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)