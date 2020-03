BRIEF-Investec Sees FY Adj Operating Profit To Be 7% To 14% Lower

March 20 (Reuters) - Investec PLC:

* INVESTEC PLC - PRE-CLOSE TRADING UPDATE

* INVESTEC PLC - GROUP ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE 7% TO 14% BEHIND FY2019

* INVESTEC PLC - CAPITAL AND LEVERAGE RATIOS REMAIN SOUND, AHEAD OF INTERNAL TARGETS AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

* INVESTEC PLC - HAS NAVIGATED CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, EXACERBATED RECENTLY BY ONGOING PUBLIC HEALTH AND ECONOMIC EFFECTS OF COVID-19

* INVESTEC PLC - EFFECTS OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL MARKETS ARE EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT INVESTEC'S FOURTH-QUARTER OPERATING PERFORMANCE