Oct 18 (Reuters) - Investech Holdings Ltd

* ‍Between 7 september 2017 and 17 october 2017, co disposed of 21 million hk education shares​

* Expects to record gain on disposal of approximately hk$4.4 million​

* Deal for ‍consideration of about hk$27.4 million ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: