June 12 (Reuters) - INVESTERINGSSELSKABET LUXOR A/S

* Q2 BASIC EARNINGS AMOUNT TO DKK 5.9 MILLION (DKK 5.7 MILLION)

* ‍BASIC EARNINGS OF APPROX. DKK 24.0 MILLION ARE STILL EXPECTED FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/17, WHICH IS IN ACCORDANCE WITH ANNOUNCEMENT OF 27 FEBRUARY 2017​

* Q2 RESULTS BEFORE TAX PROFIT DKK 10.5 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT DKK 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)