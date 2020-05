BRIEF-Investigational Magrolimab In Combination With Azacitidine Demonstrates Durable Activity In Previously-Untreated Myelodysplastic Syndrome And Acute Myeloid Leukemia

May 29 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* INVESTIGATIONAL MAGROLIMAB IN COMBINATION WITH AZACITIDINE DEMONSTRATES DURABLE ACTIVITY IN PREVIOUSLY-UNTREATED MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROME AND ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - AT TIME OF DATA CUT-OFF, 68 PATIENTS HAD BEEN TREATED WITH MAGROLIMAB PLUS AZACITIDINE

* GILEAD SCIENCES - OF 33 MDS PATIENTS WHO WERE EVALUABLE FOR EFFICACY, 91% ACHIEVED OBJECTIVE RESPONSE INCLUDING 42% WITH COMPLETE RESPONSE

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - 64% PATIENTS WITH INTENSIVE CHEMO-INELIGIBLE AML TREATED WITH MAGROLIMAB PLUS AZACITIDINE ACHIEVED AN OBJECTIVE RESPONSE