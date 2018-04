April 26 (Reuters) - Investis Holding SA:

* INVESTIS CONTINUES TO IMPLEMENT ITS DIGITAL STRATEGY AND INVESTS IN BATMAID

* ACQUIRED A 10.7% SHAREHOLDING IN LAUSANNE-BASED VANGUARD INTERNET SA

