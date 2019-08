Aug 29 (Reuters) - INVESTIS HOLDING SA:

* REVENUE RISES TO CHF 99 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

* H1 NET PROFIT EXCLUDING REVALUATION EFFECT OF CHF 34 MILLION (+72%)

* WILL REACH ALL MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES SET AT TIME OF IPO IN JUNE 2016 BY END OF 2019

* H1 SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN NET INCOME TO CHF 112 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 22 MILLION)

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) STOOD AT CHF 56.0 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 91.7%