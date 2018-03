March 21 (Reuters) - INVESTIS HOLDING SA:

* ‍SAW REVENUE INCREASE 17% TO CHF 190 MILLION IN 2017​

* FY ‍EBITDA BEFORE REVALUATIONS AND GAINS ON DISPOSALS ROSE YEAR-ON-YEAR BY 30% TO CHF 37.3 MILLION​

* ‍DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.35 PER SHARE PROPOSED​

* FY ‍RENTAL INCOME UP 13% TO CHF 47.5 MILLION, LIKE-FOR-LIKE RISE OF 1.9%​

* ‍BELIEVE THAT BOTH SEGMENTS WILL SEE ANOTHER SUSTAINABLE INCREASE IN REVENUE IN 2018​

* ‍IS CONFIRMING ITS MEDIUM-TERM TARGETS FOR 2019​